Watch live: Stars take to Bafta red carpet in London ahead of ceremony
Hollywood stars are taking to the red carpet for this evening’s Baftas (18 February), and it’s set to be a big night for the likes of Oppenheimer, which is leading the nomination count.
The annual ceremony will take place at the Royal Festival Hall close on London’s South Bank, and David Tennant will be taking on hosting duties.
Alongside Oppenheimer, Anatomy Of A Fall, Poor Things, The Holdovers, and Killers Of The Flower Moon are all up for Best Film.
While Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023 may have missed out, it’s still up for five awards across the nominations, including Best Actress for Margot Robbie.
Saltburn didn’t land at the Oscars, however, it’s also up for five awards this evening, including Best Actor (Barry Keoghan) and Best Supporting Actress (Rosamund Pike).
Bafta president, the Prince of Wales, is expected to be in attendance, but this year alone, as Princess Kate continues her recovery from surgery.
