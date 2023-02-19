Watch live from the red carpet as stars arrive for the Bafta Awards

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from Royal Festival Hall in London as stars arrive for the biggest night in UK cinema, the Bafta Awards.

This feed shows the scene from the red carpet ahead of the ceremony for the 2023 awards on Sunday,19 February.

This year will see one of the lowest--ever proportions of British nominees in the Bafta's history.

Emma Thompson has been nominated for best actress on the back of her performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Meanwhile, Bill Nighy is up for best actor for his latest film, Living.

They are two of the five British actors up among 24 acting nominations.

German-language antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” is leading the pack of nominations and is up for 14 awards, including best picture.

“The Banshees of Inisherin“ and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” both have 10 nominations each.

