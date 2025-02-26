‘Below Deck’ reality star Gary King accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Below Deck reality star Gary King has been accused of sexually assaulting makeup artist Samantha Suarez in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Suarez and King previously worked together on the Bravo show’s spinoff series Sailing Yacht.

Suarez and her boyfriend Grey Duddleston, who was a cameraman on the show, claimed they were wrongfully fired from the show after they came forward about King’s alleged misconduct.

Together, the two filed lawsuits against King, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Below Deck’s production company, 51 Minds, alleging 16 counts of action total, including harassment, retaliation, sexual battery, assault, wrongful termination, and emotional distress.

The Independent has contacted Bravo and NBCUniversal for a comment.

open image in gallery Makeup artist Samantha Suarez accused Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ star Gary King of sexually assaulting her back in 2022 ( Fred Jagueneau/Bravo )

According to the complaint obtained by People, Suarez claimed production had told her to bring a bundle of bottled water and snacks to King’s hotel room while they were filming season four of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on July 3, 2022.

Once she arrived at his room, she claimed King insisted Suarez bring the refreshments inside. When she stepped in the room, King allegedly “grabbed her, held her restrained by her upper body and arms and pressed his entire body against her” and wouldn’t let her leave. Suarez claimed King was “highly intoxicated” under the influence of alcohol.

In the lawsuit, Suarez goes on to allege she tried to “fight her way out” by “kicking and elbowing King and screaming at him to get off of her.” Once she was able to break free from his hold, King allegedly closed the door and leaned on it with “his entire body weight” to prevent her from fleeing.

Suarez claimed she “braced herself” because she was then “sure she was about to be raped.” However, according to her filing, she then allegedly received a call from someone on her phone and answered it as King moved from the door.

The complaint alleged King followed Suarez into the hallway wearing just his underwear. Suarez also claimed that King touched her shoulders and back and asked, “What's wrong sweetie?” before eventually returning to his hotel room.

Suarez is suing the network for a hostile work environment, retaliation and wrongful termination, while King returned for season five of the show, which concluded in January.

King has denied the allegations.