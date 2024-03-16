Book of a lifetime: Light Years by James Salter

James Salter’s 1975 novel, Light Years, is the story of a marriage between two highly civilised Americans, Nedra (the woman) and Viri (the man). It is a good marriage full of good parties, and then it is a less good marriage full of infidelities. Finally, it is no marriage at all. They go their separate ways and suffer strange adventures that leave one of them dead and the other bewildered and drowning in a new marriage.

So far so commonplace – a novel about marriage! But here, as is so often the case, the subject is less important than its treatment. It’s not that Salter has nothing to say about marriage. On the contrary, he’s an astoundingly close and sympathetic observer of his characters’ predicament and seems to write out of a welter of rich experience; but this is a book you read and re-read for the verve and ambition of its language.

Salter is a stylist the equal of John Cheever or John Updike. The writing is often close to poetry, though poetry as it can live in a novel – always readable as narrative, always serving the book’s larger purposes. In the opening pages Viri, coming home from the city (New York) to some rural bend of the Hudson River where he and Nedra have their elegant home, is sent out in the dusk to round up the children’s pony. The animal’s eyes are “black, lustrous, with the long crazy lashes of a drunken woman”; and when he strokes one of its ears, he notes how it was “warm, strong as a shoe”.