Book of a lifetime: Old Masters by Thomas Bernhard

The first time I encountered a book by Thomas Bernhard, the Austrian novelist and playwright, was in 1994. I was in Vienna. I was 20, staying in the apartment of a family friend named Susie. I was in love with her, but I felt she was tragically older than me, perhaps because she was so smart and cultured, and I was so naive and impressionable. She was 24.

Susie bought me, for Christmas, Thomas Bernhard, Ein Lesebuch. It contains letters, selections from his novels and plays, and other things. Her warm inscription concluded, “If you want to be a writer, you must read Old Masters.”

Fifteen years passed. Susie’s gift spent most of the time in a box. My German wasn’t good enough to understand it very well, and anyway it seemed that if I wanted to become a writer in America (I’m from Texas), I had better read Americans. Then a strange, lost, regrettable decade passed.