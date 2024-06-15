Book of a lifetime: Old Masters by Thomas Bernhard
From The Independent archive: Greg Baxter took years before acting on wise advice. When he did, he found beautifully and effortlessly controlled sentences waiting for him – in a strange and cruelly calm novel
The first time I encountered a book by Thomas Bernhard, the Austrian novelist and playwright, was in 1994. I was in Vienna. I was 20, staying in the apartment of a family friend named Susie. I was in love with her, but I felt she was tragically older than me, perhaps because she was so smart and cultured, and I was so naive and impressionable. She was 24.
Susie bought me, for Christmas, Thomas Bernhard, Ein Lesebuch. It contains letters, selections from his novels and plays, and other things. Her warm inscription concluded, “If you want to be a writer, you must read Old Masters.”
Fifteen years passed. Susie’s gift spent most of the time in a box. My German wasn’t good enough to understand it very well, and anyway it seemed that if I wanted to become a writer in America (I’m from Texas), I had better read Americans. Then a strange, lost, regrettable decade passed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments