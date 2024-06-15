Jump to content

Book of a lifetime: Old Masters by Thomas Bernhard

From The Independent archive: Greg Baxter took years before acting on wise advice. When he did, he found beautifully and effortlessly controlled sentences waiting for him – in a strange and cruelly calm novel

Saturday 15 June 2024 06:00
Comments
The great novelist and playwright Thomas Bernhard in 1987, two years before his death
The great novelist and playwright Thomas Bernhard in 1987, two years before his death (Monozigote via Wikimedia Commons)

The first time I encountered a book by Thomas Bernhard, the Austrian novelist and playwright, was in 1994. I was in Vienna. I was 20, staying in the apartment of a family friend named Susie. I was in love with her, but I felt she was tragically older than me, perhaps because she was so smart and cultured, and I was so naive and impressionable. She was 24.

Susie bought me, for Christmas, Thomas Bernhard, Ein Lesebuch. It contains letters, selections from his novels and plays, and other things. Her warm inscription concluded, “If you want to be a writer, you must read Old Masters.”

Fifteen years passed. Susie’s gift spent most of the time in a box. My German wasn’t good enough to understand it very well, and anyway it seemed that if I wanted to become a writer in America (I’m from Texas), I had better read Americans. Then a strange, lost, regrettable decade passed.

