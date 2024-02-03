Jump to content

Book of a lifetime

Book of a lifetime: The Waste Land by TS Eliot

From The Independent archive: Sally Gardner read ‘The Waste Land’ when researching the period between the two world wars for her new book and became utterly bewitched by its fragmented narrative

Saturday 03 February 2024 06:00
<p>TS Eliot published his modernist goliath of a poem 'The Waste Land' in December 1922 </p>

TS Eliot published his modernist goliath of a poem ‘The Waste Land’ in December 1922

(Getty)

It is rare indeed to find someone who has stumbled unburdened by preconceived ideas upon this goliath of a poem. I used to believe that TS Eliot’s The Waste Land, buried deep under a monstrous papier mache pyramid of footnotes, dissertations, theories and essays, was well out of my reach.

“O O O O that Shakespeherian Rag –/ It’s so elegant/ So intelligent.”

I had been put off at an early age. I was told that I needed an English degree to properly understand it. So I didn’t read it. Then, two years ago I began work on my new book The Double Shadow. I knew that at the centre of my novel lay a memory machine. It was while pondering this notion of how memory defines us, collectively and individually, that I started research into the period in which the book would be set, between the two world wars.

