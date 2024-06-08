Book of a lifetime: Wise Blood by Flannery O’Connor

I must have been reading a run of unsurprising novels because at some point in my early forties, Wise Blood by Flannery O’Connor woke me up. Hazel Motes, the main character, carves a chasm through the book and I followed him through. I pursued Asa Hawks, the blind preacher, and shunned Enoch Emery, the 18-year-old zookeeper obsessed with the preserved corpse in the town museum.

Motes’s world was not mine but I got my bearings in Taulkinham, Tennessee – the City Forest Park with its bath house and Frosty Bottle hotdog stand, the used car lots and yellow clapboard houses, the centre ablaze with glary lights on a Thursday evening when the shops stay open. I saw it through the eyes of Motes who returns home wounded and disillusioned, released from the army after the Second World War. Knowing no one and with his former house abandoned and fallen into ruin, he stays in different lodging houses, starting off with Leora Watts who advertises “The friendliest bed in town! Brother.”

He buys a rat-coloured car and a panama hat. Everyday life underpins the narrative; on the face of it, a hard luck story. But Motes can’t abide the ordinary. He distrusts it, dissects it and comes at it sideways. He sees people with the old comfortable views as pariahs.