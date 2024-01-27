Jump to content

Book of a lifetime: The Beginning of Spring by Penelope Fitzgerald

From The Independent archive: Katharine McMahon revisits a Russian doll of a novel, where the history of Moscow and England is effortlessly woven with individual lives and nobody is as they seem

Saturday 27 January 2024 06:00
<p>Penelope Fitzgerald in 1990 and the first edition cover of her novel </p>

Penelope Fitzgerald in 1990 and the first edition cover of her novel

(The Times/HarperCollins)

When I was quite a new writer, my editor gave me a copy of The Beginning of Spring. I sat in the Underground aglow with pleasure; the book felt like a talisman, writing to which I should aspire.

As a child, I studied the covers of my favourite books, critical if they didn’t live up to the contents. The cover of The Beginning of Spring is stunning and mysterious – a serene portrait of mother and tightly swaddled infant, and a background of flowers, the lattice of a window and possibly something else, indefinable. The colours are deep golds, reds and yellows.

The detail is from an English picture by Frederick Cayley Robinson, and a photograph of St Basil’s Cathedral, Moscow. Try as I might, I cannot make out the cathedral. And this enigmatic cover sums up the entire book, which is so spare yet so dense that though you re-read and re-read, you cannot comprehend everything that’s there.

