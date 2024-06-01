When I was 16, meningitis brought me a fevered brain and a longish spell in hospital. One day a timeworn book, dog-eared and foxed, arrived in my isolation unit. It was James Hogg’s The Private Memoirs and Confessions of a Justified Sinner, sent from school by my brilliant young English master, who had penned a lengthy inscription to the effect that while it might delay my recovery, this visionary book would help me understand the benighted duality that is the Scottish psyche.

Sixteen was perhaps too young to appreciate the many layers of this extraordinary work, but having by that time witnessed a heap of hypocrisy and religious bigotry, I could feel its dark power even then. In the state of heightened awareness that can follow a serious illness, the book took root in my consciousness like no other.

Two years later, when my revered English master died from cancer, it acquired an extra magnetism, drawing me back to its pages. It is genuinely unclassifiable: thriller, gothic horror, murder mystery tale, comic drama, fantasy, exposition of madness, and not least a blistering satire on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination.