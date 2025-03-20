Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Author Colleen Hoover has sparked concern among fans after posting a series of bizarre Instagram Stories.

After her brief hiatus from the social media platform, the It Ends With Us author has returned — and is turning heads with her content. She deactivated her account in January and, in the interim, appears to have erased all mention of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the stars of the film adaptation of her novel who are embroiled in a legal showdown over the movie.

Hoover shared multiple videos Tuesday evening exploring the use of Diet Pepsi ice cubes in her soda while discussing her financial situation as the ongoing litigation between Lively and Baldoni rages.

“This may be either a new rock bottom for me or the best thing that’s ever come out of my brain,” Hoover, 45, shared in one video. “Look at this, I poured Diet Pepsi into my ice cubes, so that I will have the best Diet Pepsi I’ve ever had in my life.” Another clip saw Hoover showing off the frozen Diet Pepsi in her ice cube tray.

Hoover then realized the concoction tasted “just like every other Diet Pepsi I’ve ever had.” She ended the video by saying it was going to be a “great day.”

She then posted another video backtracking her previous statement. “Remember, like, five minutes ago when I ended the last video with, ‘It’s gonna be a great day?’” she asked. Hoover then explained that all merchandise on her website had been reduced to just $10 per item, claiming her “boss” made the change. Hoover also made reference to a rumor first reported by gossip site DeuxMoi that she is retiring from writing and firing her staff.

open image in gallery Hoover shared multiple videos exploring the use of Diet Pepsi ice cubes in her soda ( colleenhoover/Instagram )

“That’s, like, five times cheaper than what I paid for each item, which means by the end of the day today I’m going to be broke as s***,” she said.

“Well, I can’t retire now because now I’m gonna be in the hole by 5 p.m.,” Hoover continued. “Even if you hate me, you should go buy a piece because it’s a very, kind of, bad thing. Anyway, at least I have my Diet Pepsi. It’s still gonna be a great day because you guys get almost free merch, congrats.”

open image in gallery Colleen Hoover responded to the outrage over her Instagram Stories with another few posts ( Instagram/@colleenhoover )

After commenters expressed their concern, fellow author Amy Harmon came to Hoover’s rescue, writing: “Stop it with this garbage. She’s one of the best humans I know.

“She’s also funny and silly and this kind of post is totally on brand for her. Leave her alone.”

Then, Hoover posted Wednesday what appeared to be a subtle dig at the outrage over the previous day’s posts. “Such disturbing content,” read the Instagram Story featuring a picture of a Diet Pepsi bottle. In her next Instagram Story, Hoover panned from herself to the Diet Pepsi bottle, rotating it to show the label as The Theme System from Stranger Things played.

The Independent has reached out to Hoover for comment.

On the heels of Hoover’s posts, Lively moved to dismiss Baldoni’s multi-million dollar lawsuit. Lively filed court documents Thursday, according to US Weekly.

“This lawsuit is a profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court. California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press,” Lively’s lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson told the outlet in a statement.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024 accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and a “social manipulation” campaign against her. He denied the allegations.

Baldoni responded by filing his own $400 million defamation suit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist. Lively and Reynolds denied the allegations. Reynolds filed to dismiss that lawsuit earlier this week, US Weekly reported.

The ongoing legal battle is expected to go to trial in March 2026.