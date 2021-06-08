Marvel is killing off one of its most popular characters.

Fans have discovered that a forthcoming series, described as “the perfect finale”, will mark the conclusion to the storyline of Doctor Strange.

Comic book readers will have to wait until September to see just how the Sorcerer Supreme will meet his maker in the series, which will imaginatively be titled The Death of Doctor Strange.

The five-part series is being written by Jed MacKay, who was behind Moon Knight, with Lee Garbett illustrating.

It will ask: “What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn’t in it?” with MacKay adding: “It’s a question that I’m excited to show people the answer to in Death of Doctor Strange.”

He continued in a press release: “Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it’s been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We’ve cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can’t wait for people to join us on it!”

(Marvel Studios)

Garbett continued: “I couldn’t be more excited for the project and for everyone to see what we’ve got in store for Stephen and those closest to him. Jed’s conjured the perfect finale for Doctor Strange – and it’s a real third eye-opener!”

This being the Marvel world, there’s a chance that Strange could survive the events – but it’s just as likely that this could actually be his swansong.

How this will affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – if ever – remains to be seen.

A new Doctor Strange film, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will be released on 25 March 2022.