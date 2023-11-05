Last year, Laura Bates got on a horse, picked up a sword and learnt to fight as if her life depended on it. The writer, activist and leading light of feminism’s fourth wave was in Warwickshire taking lessons in mounted combat – along with sword fighting, she also learned to joust – as part of her research for her latest book The Sisters of Sword and Shadow. A work of feminist fiction set in the time of King Arthur, the book features a young heroine who is tutored in the ways of medieval knighthood.

“For someone who had never been on a horse in her life, it was an incredible feeling,” Bates recalls. “There was the feeling of empowerment that came from taking on a new skill, but also from the lessons I learnt as a woman about how to use your smaller stature to your advantage when fighting a man.” Owing to her decade-long campaign to end misogyny and sexism through the Everyday Sexism Project and beyond, Bates is grimly accustomed to fielding threats of violence from men – so much so that, following the publication of her 2020 book, Men Who Hate Women, an eye-opening exposé of organised online misogyny, the police installed a panic alarm in her house. Small wonder that Bates relished the chance “to feel physically powerful and to get all my pent-up anger and frustration out. I’d really recommend it.”

Today, 37-year-old Bates has a chest infection and has risen from her sick bed to talk to me over Zoom. When I offer to reschedule, she waves a hand dismissively and insists she will be fine. It is this indefatigable spirit that has helped carry her through 10 years of campaigning, both through her books – along with Men Who Hate Women, she is the author of 2014’s Everyday Sexism, 2018’s Misogynation and 2022’s Fix The System, Not The Women – and her work visiting schools and advising major organisations including the United Nations, the Council of Europe and a British parliamentary committee on how best to tackle gender discrimination.