Mary Beard: maverick don or book club historian?

I first met Mary Beard in 2008 when she’d begun to attract labels like “maverick”, “dangerous” and “subversive”. A classical scholar and fellow of Newnham College, Cambridge, she was making waves with her blog “A Don’s Life”, and was about to publish a book about Pompeii. When we met to discuss this “life of a Roman town”, it was obvious that Professor Beard was not really dangerous, nor your regular academic, being more than slightly obsessed by the nitty-gritty of the ancient world in ways that made her an ideal pedagogue.

Classical scholarship runs in my family, but I have never encountered a don who so readily confessed to a fascination with Roman sex, and what she declared to be “the sheer puzzlement of it all: where did they go to the loo in the amphitheatre?” Beard – as she called herself – did not stop there. Her life of a Roman town would also introduce its readers to the bawdy graffito scrawled on the walls of a Pompeii bar boasting, “I f***ed the landlady”.

Since 2008, Mary Beard has travelled a long way, becoming both a Dame and a Marmite figure as public intellectual and telly don, merrily landing herself in all kinds of trouble, but never losing her inextinguishable passion for an empire that’s like no other.