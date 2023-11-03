Book of a lifetime: ‘The Iliad’ by Homer

Every night at bedtime, my mother would read me a story. The books were classic and beloved: runaway bunnies, saying goodnight to the moon, a friendship between a pig and a spider. But one evening, the book she chose made me sit up with extra attention.

Maybe it was the serious cover, brick-red with a black drawing of a woman in armour. Maybe it was the thesaurus-sized heft of it, or the monumental font of the title. Most definitely, it was the first line: “Sing, goddess, of the terrible rage of Achilles.”

For several months, I had the pleasure of hearing the Iliad just as its first audiences did: out loud. Just like those crowds 3,000 years ago, the poem held me in thrall.