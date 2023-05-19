Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp has written a novel about a 1980s pop star

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spandau Ballet founding member Martin Kemp is to publish his debut novel later this year.

The musician and actor has signed a two-book deal with publisher Harper Collins, the first of which will arrive on November 9.

Titled The Game, the novel tells the story of Johnny Klein, a fallen 1980s pop star who has lost everything.

But when Johnny is thrown a lifeline by an old contact in the music business, he finds himself dragged into London’s dark underbelly with more at stake than his own shattered ego.

Kemp said: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am releasing my first novel with Harper Collins.

“I have written film scripts and biographies in the past, but fiction is a different ball game and one I absolutely love losing my head in. It’s based around a character I have carried with me for years.

“I’m just so pleased to be able to finally breathe life into him and to introduce you to Johnny Klein and The Game.”

Kemp was a founding member of 1980s new wave band Spandau Ballet and found further fame onscreen through roles in the 1990 film The Krays and EastEnders.

He has appeared in other TV shows such as The Road to Saigon and The Masked Singer, plus Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his son Roman.

Kemp and his wife Shirlie released a joint biography, A Love Story, in 2020 and he released a second memoir, Ticket to the World: My 80s Story, in 2022.

Kate Bradley, publishing director at Harper Fiction, said, “We feel hugely privileged and excited to welcome Martin Kemp to the Harper Fiction list.

“Martin is a cultural icon who has created a fictional alter-ego in Johnny Klein who is completely unforgettable.

“Readers will see a new side to Martin here, with the novel’s spotlight on the dark side of success and a protagonist in Johnny who has found himself on the wrong side of the precarious fame game.

“Johnny might be damaged, but he’s got real heart and soul, and his creator is an incredible storyteller.

“Martin has crafted a real British blockbuster, full of twists and some surprises too.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Martin’s new career as a novelist and can’t wait to share The Game with the world.”