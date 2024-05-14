Alice Munro, Nobel Prize winning short story writer, dies aged 92

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alice Munro, the short-story writer and Nobel prize winner known as “the Canadian Chekhov” has died aged 92. She had suffered from dementia for more than a decade.

Munro died at her care home in Ontario on Monday (13 May), her family confirmed to The Globe and Mail.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Munro published more than a dozen collections of short stories and was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013 and the Man Booker International Prize in 2009.

Often set in her native Huron County in rural southwestern Ontario, Munro’s stories explored complex human themes like desire, mother-daughter relationships and moral conflict. She was a master of crafting complete characters within just a few pages.

Her work won her champions in other major novelists, including The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood who wrote an appreciation for Munro in 2008.

“[Munro] is among the major writers of English fiction of our time,” she wrote for The Guardian. “[Her] stories abound in such questionable seekers and well-fingered ploys. But they abound also in such insights: within any story, within any human being, there may be a dangerous treasure, a priceless ruby. A heart’s desire.”

In a 2016 interview with The Independent, Cheryl Strayed named Munro as her favourite author. “I think she's such a fantastic writer, on a craft level, to be able to create a feeling, a moment or an exchange between two characters, in ways that are so real to me,” she said.

“When I read her work I recognise the truth in it, yet she can also express things that I didn't even realise were true until I read her work.”

Munro was born Alice Ann Laidlaw in Wingham, Ontario. Her father, Robert Eric Laidlaw, was a fox and mink farmer and her mother, Anne Clarke Laidlaw (née Chamney), was a schoolteacher.

This is a breaking story and is being updated