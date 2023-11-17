Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Author of Possession and The Children’s Book AS Byatt dies aged 87

Writer and critic won the Booker Prize in 1990 for her novel ‘Possession’

Nicole Vassell
Friday 17 November 2023 14:44
Comments
<p>AS Byatt </p>

AS Byatt

(Sygma via Getty)

The Booker Prize-winning author and critic AS Byatt has died aged 87.

Her publisher announced the news on Friday (17 November), noting that she died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.

Also known as Dame Antonia Byatt, the author won the revered Booker Prize in 1990 for Possession, a novel about two academics falling in love while researching the relationship between fictional Victorian poets.

Possession was adapted for a 2002 romance mystery movie of the same name starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart, Toby Stephens and Tom Hollander.

Clara Farmer, her publisher at Chatto & Windus, an imprint of Penguin Random House, said in a statement: “Antonia’s books are the most wonderful jewel boxes of stories and ideas.

“Her compulsion to write (A4 blue notebook always to hand) and her ability to create intricate skeins of narrative was remarkable. It was always a treat to see her, to hear updates about her evolving literary characters and indulge in delicious titbits of literary gossip.

“Like all Chatto’s publishers before me, I was devoted to her and her writing.

“2024 would have been her 60th (Diamond) anniversary as a Chatto author,” the statement continued.

“We mourn her loss but it’s a comfort to know that her penetrating works will dazzle, shine and refract in the minds of readers for generations to come.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in