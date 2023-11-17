Author of Possession and The Children’s Book AS Byatt dies aged 87

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Booker Prize-winning author and critic AS Byatt has died aged 87.

Her publisher announced the news on Friday (17 November), noting that she died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.

Also known as Dame Antonia Byatt, the author won the revered Booker Prize in 1990 for Possession, a novel about two academics falling in love while researching the relationship between fictional Victorian poets.

Possession was adapted for a 2002 romance mystery movie of the same name starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart, Toby Stephens and Tom Hollander.

Clara Farmer, her publisher at Chatto & Windus, an imprint of Penguin Random House, said in a statement: “Antonia’s books are the most wonderful jewel boxes of stories and ideas.

“Her compulsion to write (A4 blue notebook always to hand) and her ability to create intricate skeins of narrative was remarkable. It was always a treat to see her, to hear updates about her evolving literary characters and indulge in delicious titbits of literary gossip.

“Like all Chatto’s publishers before me, I was devoted to her and her writing.

“2024 would have been her 60th (Diamond) anniversary as a Chatto author,” the statement continued.

“We mourn her loss but it’s a comfort to know that her penetrating works will dazzle, shine and refract in the minds of readers for generations to come.”