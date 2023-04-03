Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A post by New York author Suzanne Young has gone viral, after she shared a picture of a room full of empty chairs at a Barnes and Nobles book signing event last week (29 March).

Young was promoting In Nightfall, a creepy vampire horror novel, at First Draft Book Bar in Phoenix, Arizona.

The New York Times bestselling author of the Program novel series tweeted about the situation, describing it as a “career low point”. She added that she was “crying the entire way home”, in a post that, at the time of writing, been seen by more than 7.6 million people.

Young’s post has garnered hundreds of responses from journalists and authors sharing similar experiences.

Michael Northrop, a bestselling graphic novel author, offered solace, tweeting: “It stings, but it’s a blip.” Author Lija Fisher also responded: “I was at an event with two other authors, nobody came, so we photoshopped in an adoring crowd.”

Hundreds of others gave support. Many asked where they could buy a copy of her book and when her next signing would be.

After all the online engagement, Young tweeted: ”Genuinely, I didn’t know how common this was until now. But this outpouring of support has been incredible.”

The author described being “overwhelmed” by kindness. She also provided a link to purchase her book from her local bookstore.

Irish Times journalist Roisín Ingle said: “This is one of those beautiful cases of someone expressing vulnerability and everything turning around for them.”

Others described it as a “badge of honour”, and encouraged Young to keep creating as “there won’t be enough seats available soon enough”.

Margaret Atwood and Neil Gaiman (Getty)

Last December, established novelists Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood comforted a debut author after two people showed up to her book signing.

Jodi Picoult also tweeted: “I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach… and ask me where the bathroom is.”