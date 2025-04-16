Bestselling author Barbara Taylor Bradford’s estate goes to auction reflecting ‘life of elegance, intellect, and artistry’
Rare items chronicle the internationally bestselling author’s rise from a Yorkshire newsroom to global stardom
The estate of bestselling author Barbara Taylor Bradford is to go on auction next month in New York.
The British-American novelist, who sold over 90 million books in her lifetime, died peacefully at her home in November, following a short illness.
She was a prolific writer, completing a total of 40 novels during her lifetime. All of her books – often centred on the lives of the glamorous and wealthy – went on to become worldwide bestsellers. Her debut novel, A Woman of Substance, was released in 1979 and sold over 30 million copies.
Over 200 lots are up for sale at the auction set to be held in New York by Doyle.
Her writing desk, typewriter, pens and paintings from her luxurious Manhattan apartment will also be available to purchase. Other personal items include pictures of her beloved pet dogs.
Among the collection are pieces of jewellery including a Verdura swan brooch crafted with the use of cultured baroque pearl, diamond, and emerald. Valued at between $10,000 (£7,500) and $15,000 (£11,300), the piece was designed by Bradford’s late husband Robert upon the success of her novel, The Cavendon Woman.
While the items are valuable due to their association with the acclaimed author, their worth is also determined by their historical value, offering a backdrop to the changing landscape of the times that informed her work.
They include rare first editions of her novels, as well as rare signed copies received from British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, US actor and football player Paul Robeson and signed photos of Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins - who starred in a TV mini-series adapted from her work, To Be The Best.
The items will tour Doley’s galleries in Palm Beach and Beverly Hills before being displayed for public exhibition at Doyle New York on 3 May between 12pm and 5pm. A live auction will then be held on 7 May, with buyers able to bid online or via the telephone. A full list is available on the company’s website.
“This collection reflects a life of elegance, intellect, and artistry, offering a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful writers of our time,” said Doyle’s executive director of books, autographs and photographs, Peter Costanzo.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments