Brooklyn Public Library unveils its most borrowed book ever to celebrate 125 years

BPL is the sixteenth largest public library system in the US

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 16 November 2022 10:47
The Brooklyn Public Library announced that Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are is its most borrowed book.

Where the Wild Things Are is the story of a little boy and main character of the story, named Max. After his mother sends him to bed without dinner, Max falls asleep and his room immediately transforms into a moonlit forest surrounded by a vast ocean.

The Brooklyn Public Library, also known as the BPL, is the public library system of the New York City borough of Brooklyn. It’s the 16th largest public library system in the US by holding and the seventh by the number of visitors.

For the past few weeks, the institution has been sharing its most-borrowed books throughout its history to celebrate 125 years of service to the Brooklyn community in New York City.

The library’s next most popular book, after Where the Wild Things Are, is The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats.

In 2020, Keats’s book was also revealed to be the New York Public Library’s most borrowed book on its own 125th birthday.

The BPL has thanked all the authors on its book list in a tweet. The list includes Dr Seuss, Emily Brontë, Harper Lee, Louisa May Alcott and Eric Carle among others.

“Here’s to 125 years of Brooklyn stories. We’re looking forward to the next chapter. Join us as we celebrate our past and look with great excitement toward the next 125 years,” BPL’s website reads.

The British Public Library was built in 1896. It is one of US’s largest public library systems and currently has more than 850,000 active cardholders.

The institution offers over 500,000 books, magazines, and audiobooks for free.

