Marvel Comics has given fans a look at Joe Gomez, the first ever Native American character to assume the mantle of Captain America.

Gomez will be introduced as “Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe”, and will star in a comic alongside Steve Rogers, who is played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Chris Evans, as well as Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker (all of whom have appeared in the MCU).

This new incarnation of Captain America will meet the four characters while they travel across the US in search of a missing shield.

Gomez’s Captain America will first feature in The United States of Captain America #3.

Darcie Little Badger, one of the comic’s writers, said: “See, Joe Gomez is a construction worker, a builder in a world plagued by destruction.

“Every time a spaceship crashes into a bridge or a supervillain transforms a whole city block into rubble, people like Joe make things whole again.”

She continued: “I know lots of people like Joe–many of them my Indigenous relatives – so it was wonderful to help develop a character with his values, strength, and extreme crane-operating skills.”

The recent Disney Plus original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concluded with Sam “Falcon” Wilson (Anthony Mackie) assuming the role of Captain America.

It can be streamed now on Disney Plus.