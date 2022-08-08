Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough has died. He was 89.

The American author, known for his best-selling historical novels, died at his Hingham, Massachusetts home on Sunday (7 August).

His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his daughter Dori Lawson.

It was McCullough’s two presidential biographies Truman (1992) and John Adams (2001) which earned him Pulitzer Prizes.

His 1992 book topped the New York Times Best-Seller list for 43 weeks, while his 2001 book landed at No 1 in its first week. They were eventually turned into HBO television adaptations.

Additionally, he received National Book Awards for The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal (1997) and Mornings on Horseback (1981), with the latter telling the story of the young Theodore Roosevelt and his family.

McCullough’s work later went beyond the pages. He went on to narrate the 1990 award-winning Ken Burns series The Civil War. And his voice featured in the 2003 film Seabiscuit, interrupting the narrative to further explain historical context.

Former US President George W Bush and David McCullough (AFP via Getty Images)

From 1988 to 1999, he hosted the public television series American Experience and the television magazine Smithsonian World.

In 2006, McCullough was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President George W Bush.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bush said: “For those who question the importance of history, David likes to quote Harry Truman, who said, ‘The only thing new in the world is the history you do not know.’ David McCullough reminds us that ‘The laws we live by, the freedoms we enjoy, the institutions that we take for granted … are all the work of other people who went before us.’”

McCullough’s is survived by his five children: Dori, Melissa McDonald, David Jr, William, and Geoffrey; his brother Goerge; 19 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His wife, Rosalee, died in June at the age of 89.

More reporting to come