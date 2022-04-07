David McKee, the best selling children’s author and creator of Elmer and Mr Benn has died, aged 87.

The news was confirmed by his publisher Andersen Press who say he died at his home in the South of France after a short illness.

They released a statement which said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David McKee, beloved author and illustrator for children, and creator of iconic children’s books Elmer, Not Now, Bernard and Mr Benn.”

“All at Andersen Press hope his spirit lives on for many more generations through his joyful, heartfelt stories,” they added.

McKee is best known for Elmer, which was first published in 1968 and later became one of the most popular children’s books in the world.

McKee wrote 29 Elmer books which have sold over 10 million copies worldwide and translated into more than 60 languages. The series has also been turned into an animated series, a stage play and spanned a wide range of merchandise including soft toys.

Another of McKee’s most popular creations is Mr Benn which was also spun-off into a TV series. It is said that McKee based the suit and bowler hat-wearing character on Charlie Chaplin.

More to follow...