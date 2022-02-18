Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about his “relationship with his body” and “the cesspool that Hollywood can be”.

Flatiron Books announced on Thursday (17 February) that Pageboy will be published next year.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” the publisher said.

Page, 34, came out as transgender in December 2020. He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as a pregnant teenager in the 2007 film Juno, and has also starred in Inception and The Umbrella Academy.

The Canadian actor said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that top surgery had been both “life-changing” and “life-saving”, as part of his transition.

“It’s, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am,’” he said.

“And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked ... It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time.”