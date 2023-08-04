Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Greta Thunberg has pulled out of her scheduled appearance at the Edinburgh Book Festival this month over its sponsorship by an organisation she claims invests “heavily” in fossil fuels.

The Swedish climate activist, 20, was expected to speak at the Scottish cultural event on Sunday 13 August, at a talk titled: “It’s Not Too Late To Change The World”.

On Friday (4 August), she announced her withdrawal from the roster due to the festival accepting the support of Baillie Gifford, an investment management firm.

Thunberg stated her concern that the company’s involvement was an example of “greenwashing” – an organisation making themselves appear more environmentally friendly than they are.

In a statement released through the festival, Thunberg wrote: “I am unfortunately unable to attend the Edinburgh Book Festival. As a climate activist, I cannot attend an event which receives sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, who invest heavily in the fossil fuel industry.

“Greenwashing efforts by the fossil fuel industry, including sponsorship of cultural events, allow them to keep the social licence to continue operating.

“I cannot and do not want to be associated with events that accept this kind of sponsorship.”

Baillie Gifford has sponsored the Edinburgh Book Festival since 2004.

In response to Thunberg’s remarks, a spokesperson denied the company being a significant fossil fuel investor, with two per cent of its clients’ money invested in companies with some business related to fossil fuels. According to the BBC, the market average stands at 11 per cent.

Greta Thunberg (Getty Images)

“Of those companies, some have already moved most of their business away from fossil fuels, and many are helping to drive the transition to clean energy,” the investment firm’s statement reads.

“Currently, five per cent of our clients' money is invested in companies whose sole purpose is to develop clean energy solutions.”

Nick Barley, the director of the book festival, applauded Thunberg’s principles but noted that providing a platform for the discussion of topics such as the climate emergency was only possible with the involvement of such companies

“We would not be in a position to provide that platform without the long-term support of organisations such as Baillie Gifford,” he said.

“We strongly believe that Baillie Gifford are part of the solution to the climate emergency. They are early investors in progressive climate-positive companies, providing funds to help them grow.”

Thunberg last made a public appearance in Scotland in 2021 as part of COP26, the annual climate conference.

Last month, she was forcibly removed from a climate protest in Malmo, hours after being fined for disobeying police.