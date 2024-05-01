Watercolour for first Harry Potter book up for auction at ‘record estimate’ £400,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An original watercolour from the first-ever Harry Potter book is up for auction and could sell for close to half a million pounds.

It depicts Harry Potter and his famous lightening bolt scar nervously standing in front of the Hogwart’s Express — having recently been informed that he is a wizard and must attend a wizarding school.

The painting, which became the 1997 first edition cover of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is an illustration by Thomas Taylor, valued between $400,000 to $600,000 (£320,420 to £480,630).

Sotheby’s, the auctioneer, said its estimated retail price is the “highest pre-sale estimate ever placed on an item of any Harry Potter-related work”.

The illustration was Taylor’s first professional commission, which he created when he was just 23 years old after becoming one of the first people in the world to read Harry Potter.

“It is exciting to see the painting that marks the very start of my career, decades later and as bright as ever,” he said.

“It takes me back to the experience of reading Harry Potter for the first time — one of the first people in the world to do so — and the process of creating what is now an iconic image.

“As I write and illustrate my own stories today, I am proud to look back on such magical beginnings.”

The painting was the illustrator’s first professional commission ( Sotheby’s New York )

The painting sparked the beginning of a successful career for the British illustrator, who later wrote his own children’s book series — The Eerie-on-Sea Mysteries.

He explained that after being commissioned by Barry Cunningham at Bloomsbury, he spent two days creating the now iconic artwork.

Taylor did so with concentrated watercolours and black Karisma pencil, bringing to life the magic within Harry Potter’s pages on cold-pressed watercolour paper.

The watercolour artwork took two days to complete ( Sotheby’s New York )

Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts, said: “It is hard to convey the impact of this illustration by Thomas Taylor, created in 1997, for the then-unknown novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

“Instantly recognisable today, Taylor’s work serves as the visual blueprint for the boy wizard who has since inspired millions worldwide.

“Taylor’s charming work has become a vital addition to what is now the most beloved children’s book series in history, perfectly capturing the enchanting and nostalgic universe of Harry Potter.”

This is not the first time that the painting has been sold at auction, but with inflation, its price has significantly increased since it last hit the market in 2001.

Then given an estimated retail price of between £20,000 and £25,000, it was sold by Sotheby’s London for £85,750.

However, it is worth noting that there were only four published books in the now-complete series published at the time and its hugely successful film franchise was in its infancy.

The painting could become the most expensive Harry Potter item ever sold ( Sotheby’s New York )

News of the auction comes after a first edition copy of the book was sold for $421,000 (£337,238) at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

To date, this was the most expensive Harry Potter item ever sold, but it could be surpassed by the watercolour painting.

The famous illustration will be sold by Sotheby’s in New York on 26 June alongside other literary works.