Harry Potter audiobooks to be reproduced with full cast of voice actors

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All seven of JK Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter books are to be recorded with a full cast numbering more than 100 actors for a “groundbreaking” new audiobook series.

The series will be available exclusively on Amazon’s Audible, which is producing the audiobooks in collaboration with author Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing.

Audible and Pottermore Publishing said in a statement that the new, full-cast recordings would “bring these iconic stories to life as never heard before”.

They said the series would create “immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices and real-world sound capture”.

The Harry Potter books will also continue to be available as single-voice audiobooks narrated by Stephen Fry and Jim Dale. Since they launched on Audible in 2015, those audiobooks have amassed a total of over 1.4 billion global listening hours.

The new audiobooks are expected to arrive late in 2025.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner Of Azkaban’ ( Warner Bros )

Pottermore Publishing chairman Neil Blair said in a statement: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Audible on what will be a groundbreaking audio edition of the beloved Harry Potter stories.

“JK Rowling’s storytelling lends itself perfectly to the application of new audiobook technologies, and we’re certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the wizarding world.”

Audible CEO Bob Carrigan added: “Beloved the world over, Harry Potter stories have captivated and enchanted fans of all ages for nearly three decades.

“With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter – delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that Rowling’s children’s book The Christmas Pig is set to be adapted for film.

The project is currently in early development and has yet to be attached to a production company, Variety reported.

Published in 2011, The Christmas Pig follows a young boy named Jack, who embarks on a magical journey to save his lost toy pig, Dur Pig. Along the way, he and Dur Pig’s replacement, Christmas Pig, meet a host of characters, including Santa Claus.

Last year it was announced that Warner Bros will be moving forward with a “decade-long” TV adaptation of the Harry Potter series. The show, which Rowling is executive producing, is said to be eyeing a 2026 premiere date.