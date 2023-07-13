Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Independent is delighted to announce a partnership with Henley Literary Festival 2023.

Among the speakers already announced in the lineup are writers Sebastian Faulks, Jacqueline Wilson and Elif Shafak, comedians Sara Pascoe and David Baddiel, singer Michael Ball, filmmaker Neil Jordan, journalist Robert Peston and former prime minister Theresa May.

The festival will be held in the Oxfordshire town of Henley-on-Thames between 30 September and 8 October 2023. Tickets are already on sale.

Also speaking at the event this year will be historian Simon Schama, make-up expert Hannah Martin, poet Ben Okri, journalists Louise Minchin and Gary Younge, actor Timothy West, author Emily Gravett and historian David Olusoga.

There are a number of noteworthy names from across the world of sport, including ex-footballers Liam Brady and Pat Nevin, ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell, rugby star Martin Bayfield and tennis coach Judy Murray.

Julian Glover, the actor known for playing villains in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only, is also giving a talk about his 60-year acting career.

Ahead of this year’s 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush ship arriving in the UK, WWII veteran Alfred Dalrymple Gardner, one of the vessel’s two surviving passengers, will also deliver a talk.

For families, there are a raft of events geared towards children, including appearances from TV magician Stephen Mulhern, Draw With Rob’s Rob Biddulph, Jordan Stephens from Rizzle Kicks, author-illustrator Sophy Henn and Ben Miller, the writer and actor.

Sara Pascoe will be among this year’s speakers (Getty)

Thursday 6 October also marks National Poetry Day, and three renowned spoken word artists will be giving readings on the occasion: Salena Godden, Nikita Gill and George the Poet.

Several of the speakers on the bill are also local to the festival, including actors Simon Williams and Lucy Fleming, restaurateur David Williams, novelist Christina Hardyment, and historian Peter Stothard.

Events will be staged around Henley in Phyllis Court, Henley Town Hall, the Kenton Theatre and The Relais Henley, as well as pop-up locations at the Christchurch Centre and the Town Hall. Most of the events will also be available to watch online.

Tickets are already on sale to Friends of the Festival and will go on general sale a week later on 17 July. They can be purchased via henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk and on 01491 575948