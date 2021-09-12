Hilary Mantel predicts Prince George will never get to be king

Author Hilary Mantel has said that she doesn’t believe Prince George will ever be crowned king of England.

The writer, who is known for writing about the Tudors in her bestselling Wolf Hall trilogy, estimated that the royal family could be defunct within two generations.

Speaking to The Times, Mantel said: “I think it’s a fair prediction, but let’s say I wouldn’t put money on it.

“It’s hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities.”

George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and currently the third in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.

Mantel claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles do their jobs “as well as anyone possibly could”, and “take it as seriously as anyone could”.

Asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-publicised disputes with the royal family, Mantel replied: “I’ve tried to sort of keep out of the Meghan thing because I think it’s far too soon to have an opinion. And anyway, all of us commentators are part of the problem.

“I’d like us all to say less. And let them have a chance to find some resolution.”