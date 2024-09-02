Harry Potter fans ‘boo’ after King’s Cross Hogwarts announcement fails to happen

Support truly

Harry Potter fans gathered at London’s King’s Cross station were left disappointed when an annual Hogwarts Express announcement failed to materialise.

Traditionally on 1 September, fans of the boy wizard gather in droves to celebrate the start of the fictional term at the wizarding school made famous by JK Rowling’s books.

Fans who gather at the station are often treated to a tongue-in-cheek announcement and listing for the Hogwarts Express on the Kings Cross’s departure board, leaving from Platform 9 3/4 at 11am on 1 September.

However, despite the overwhelming success of the event, Warner Bro Discovery decided to cancel this year’s festivities. A statement on the Wizarding World website “strongly discouraged” fans from turning up at the station on Sunday (1 Septmeber), revealing an online event, hosted by I’m a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson, was set to take place instead.

The full statement said: “Come 1st September, fans are strongly discouraged from attending King’s Cross Station this year, as there will be no event, departure board or countdown held at the station.

“Instead, we’ve recruited our resident Hufflepuff (and recently appointed King of the Jungle! ) Sam Thompson to be with you all in spirit once again in a specially recorded online programme made in celebration of Back to Hogwarts. Head to the official Harry Potter YouTube channel to watch along with us at 11am to see him in action.”

The warnings didn’t stop Harry Potter fans from turning up at King’s Cross in the hope that the announcement might still happen. A video on X/Twitter shows fans filming the departure board as the seconds tick down to 11am, but their excitement soon turns to nervous laughter and boos as the Hogwarts Express announcement doesn’t happen.

Harry Potter fans were left disappointed after the annual tradition of the Kings Cross Hogwarts announcement didn't happening today pic.twitter.com/5myFuDRh8e — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) September 1, 2024

This incident comes just months after Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes told adult fans of the franchise to “grow up.” The actor who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the film series said: ““I do cameos [personalised video messages] and people say they are doing a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Oh gosh what is their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. Harry Potter is wonderful, I’m very grateful to it. It’s over. That’s what I think.”

King’s Cross station and Warner Bros have been contacted for comment.