James Patterson claims alleged job struggles for ‘older white men’ is ‘another form of racism’

Author claimed it's harder for white men to get 'writing gigs'

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 13 June 2022 12:58
(Getty Images)

James Patterson has drawn criticism for claiming that “older white males” are victims of racism.

The American author, who is one of the highest-paid writers in the world, made the comment in a new interview.

In the piece by The Times, it’s claimed that Patterson, 75, is “worried that it is hard for white men to get writing gigs in film, theatre, TV or publishing”.

He is then quoted as saying: “[It’s] just another form of racism. What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes.”

Patterson continued: “It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Many of his fellow writers criticised the author’s comments on Twitter, with some highlighting the fact that Patterson, according to Forbes, made approximately $80m in 2020.

He also holds the record for having the most books in the the New York Times’ bestsellers list.

James Patterson thinks it’s harder for ‘older white males’ to get ’writing gigs’

(Getty Images)

Author Kellye Garrett commented: “Tell me you've never ACTUALLY experienced racism and sexism without telling me you've never experienced racism and sexism...”

Writer James SA Corey added: “This is why the highest paid writer in the world is a Black woman, right? No? It’s still James Patterson?”

The author has released an autobiography titled James Patterson by James Patterson.

