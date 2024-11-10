Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has apologised for causing offence with a children’s book following criticism from Australian Indigenous organisations.

Oliver, best known for his TV cooking programmes, authored the book, which was published earlier this year. Titled Billy and the Epic Escape, it is a sequel to Oliver’s children’s debut Billy and the Giant Adventure, and features illustrations by Mónica Armiño.

One of the story’s subplots concerns a young First Nations girl fostered by an Indigenous community in Australia. She is kidnapped by a villain, who says that “First Nations children seem to be more connected with nature”.

The Indigenous girl tells the English protagonists that she is able to read minds and communicate with animals and plants, describing it as “the Indigenous way”. The character is ostensibly from Mparntwe in Alice Springs, but uses vocabulary from Gamilaraay in New South Wales and Queensland.

Indigenous organisations within Australia have strongly criticised the book, and called for Penguin Random House, its publisher, to pull it from shelves.

In a statement to The Guardian, Oliver and Penguin issued an apology, with Penguin confirming that the book was published without consulting any Indigenous organisations or individuals.

“I am devastated to hear I have caused offence and wholly apologise for doing so,” Oliver said. “I am listening and reflecting and working closely with my publisher on next steps.”

In another statement, the publisher said: “Penguin Random House UK publishes this work and takes responsibility for the consultation, or what we would call an authenticity read of the work,” the statement said.

Jamie Oliver pictured last October ( Getty Images for BFI )

“It was our editorial oversight that this did not happen. It should have and the author asked for one and we apologise unreservedly.”

Among the organisations to criticise the book was The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation (Natsiec). Per The Guardian, the organisation’s chief executive Sharon Davis described Billy and the Epic Escape as “irresponsible and damaging, reflecting a profound lack of understanding and respect”.

They also accused the book of “erasure, trivialisation, and stereotyping of First Nations peoples and experiences”, saying that it “ignores the violent oppression of First Nations people, raising serious concerns about the cultural safety of First Nations readers – especially young people”.

“We urge Penguin Books and Jamie Oliver to recognise the impact of their content and take swift action to prevent further harm,” Davis said. “Penguin Books should pull Billy and the Epic Escape from circulation, specifically removing all content involving First Nations characters and cultural references.”

Neither Penguin Random House nor Oliver has committed to withdrawing the book from sale, although Oliver will not be promoting it on his forthcoming tour of Australia. The Guardian also reports that Penguin House UK’s Australian arm PRH Australia was not involved in the content or publication of the book.