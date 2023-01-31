Jane Austen novel gets ‘gender stereotyping’ trigger warning at London university

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 1817 Jane Austen novel Northanger Abbey has reportedly been given a “gender stereotyping” trigger warning at the University of Greenwich.

Northanger Abbey follows a young woman, Catherine Morland, as she comes of age in Regency Britain. It is a satire that wryly mocks gender roles in literature written by men.

At one point in the book, Austen comments on women having to feign being stupid to please men, writing that “a woman especially, if she have the misfortune of knowing anything, should conceal it as well as she can”.

However, English literature students studying the book at the university have been warned about the “sexism” in Northanger Abbey, according to content notes seen by The Telegraph.

They have also been alerted to the notion that the novel contains “toxic relationships and friendships”.

One person commented on Twitter in response to the news: “Jane must be rolling in her grave.”

Professor Dennis Hayes, education expert at the University of Derby and director of the campaign group Academics For Academic Freedom, called for academics to “stop infantilising” and “coddling” students.

“Universities should put up one simple statement: ‘Trigger warning – this is a university, you must expect to be offended,’” he told The Telegraph.

Jane Austen (Getty Images)

A Greenwich spokesman said: “Content warnings were first used in July 2021, in response to student requests relayed to the teaching team via their student representatives during the 2020/21 academic year.

“It was agreed that Content Warnings should be included in reading lists so that students would be able to take them into account before encountering each text.”

This is not the first time a trigger warning on literature at a British university has made headlines.

Last summer, students at the University of Warwick were given content warnings about “upsetting scenes” in Thomas Hardy’s Far from the Madding Crowd.

For at least five years, UK universities have been increasingly introducing “trigger warnings” to give students notice of any potentially distressing material in lectures, following a trend in US colleges to attempt to protect young people’s mental health.