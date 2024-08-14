JK Rowling and Elon Musk named in Imane Khalif’s lawsuit over Olympics gender row

Support truly

The attorney representing Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khalif has said that JK Rowling and Elon Musk are among those listed in the sportsperson’s legal complaint over online harassment.

Khelif won gold in the women’s welterweight tournament in Paris on Friday (August 9), becoming Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Games.

However, her performances became marred by a row over her gender when the 25-year-old was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) from the women’s World Championships after allegedly failing a gender eligibility test.

The IBA, which was expelled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over financial and corruption concerns, has failed to provide any proof of its findings and Khelif was cleared to compete by the IOC.

Khelif’s complaint was filed Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech, alleging “aggravated cyber-harassment” targeting Khelif, lawyer Nabil Boudi said. In a statement, he described it as a “misogynist, racist and sexist campaign” against the boxer.

On Tuesday, Boudi told Variety: “JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others.”

(From left) JK Rowling, Imane Khelif and Elon Musk ( Getty Images )

He added that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation. “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rowling and Musk for comment.

Boudi said that although the complaint mentions names, “What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.”

On Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), Rowling referred to the boxer as a “male” and accused her of “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Musk shared a post from American swimmer Riley Gaines that claimed: “Men don’t belong in women’s sports.” The Tesla CEO co-signed the message by writing: “Absolutely.”

Trump declared in capital letters on his Truth Social outlet: “I will keep men out of women’s sports.”

Outrage exploded following Angela Carini’s withdrawal after 46 seconds in her round-of-16 bout against Khelif.

The Italian had launched a tearful diatribe, first stating, “This is not right,” and then claiming that she had “never been hit so hard” in her life.

Khelif said that by winning gold she sent the IBA a message about “dignity and honor.”

“Now the whole world knows the story of Imane Khelif,” said the Algerian. “It’s a dream for every athlete. If I qualify or not? If I’m a woman or not? I made many statements in the media. I’m fully qualified, I’m a woman, I was born a woman, I lived a woman, there’s no doubt about that.

“These people [who claim I am not], they are the enemies of success, it’s what I call them, it gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.

“... I hope that people will commit to the Olympic charter and its values. We’re here to perform to our audience and families. I hope we will not see similar attacks in these Olympics.”