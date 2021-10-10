JK Rowling reveals ‘very bad’ adult novel she wrote during Harry Potter years

JK Rowling has revealed she wrote “quite a lot” of a “very bad” adult novel at the same time she wrote Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The best-selling author made the revelation in an essay published by The Times, in which she also discussed the conception of her new children’s book, The Christmas Pig.

Reflecting on her past, Rowling wrote: “In my early twenties I wrote quite a lot of a very bad novel called The Private Joke. I regularly abandoned it for months at a time to write other things, then picked it up again.

According to Rowling, part of the manuscript was “sitting up in the luggage rack” when she was travelling by train from Manchester to London at the age of 25, when she came up with the idea for Harry Potter.

“I kept writing The Private Joke alongside Philosopher’s Stone for a while until it dawned on me, to paraphrase the iconic Sesame Street song, that one of these things is better than the other, and I finally put The Private Joke out of its misery,” she wrote.

