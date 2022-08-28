JK Rowling says she chose not to appear on Harry Potter reunion special following ‘snub’ allegations
Reports suggested author had been ‘snubbed’ from HBO anniversary special due to her views on transgender rights
JK Rowling has said that she chose not to appear in the Harry Potter reunion special.
Earlier this year, the cast of the hugely popular film adaptations reunited for an anniversary special celebrating 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first released.
Rowling did not film any new footage for the show, although the cast were shown discussing the cultural and personal impact of the books.
Tabloid reports claimed that Rowling had been “snubbed” from the production due to the controversy surrounding her views on transgender rights.
However, appearing on Virgin Radio on Saturday (27 August), Rowling said that she had chosen not to be involved.
“I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she told presenter Graham Norton.“I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about.”
She clarified: “No one said don’t… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”
Discussing Rowling’s work in the HBO Max special, Ginny Weasley actor Bonnie Wright said that “so many people were falling in love with JK Rowling’s writing”.
Others in the Harry Potter cast recalled their excitement upon the release of new books in the series.
“I think it’s very easy to forget that at the time, people were talking about ‘the death of reading,’” Daniel Radcliffe pointed out.
Robbie Coltrane added: “One of the many reasons I admire JK so much is that millions now read books who would never have lifted a book up in their lives, and you suddenly realise the power of writing.”
Before the special was released, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Radcliffe had all previously spoken out against Rowling’s remarks regarding trans people.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.