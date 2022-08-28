Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

JK Rowling has said that she chose not to appear in the Harry Potter reunion special.

Earlier this year, the cast of the hugely popular film adaptations reunited for an anniversary special celebrating 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first released.

Rowling did not film any new footage for the show, although the cast were shown discussing the cultural and personal impact of the books.

Tabloid reports claimed that Rowling had been “snubbed” from the production due to the controversy surrounding her views on transgender rights.

However, appearing on Virgin Radio on Saturday (27 August), Rowling said that she had chosen not to be involved.

“I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she told presenter Graham Norton.“I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about.”

She clarified: “No one said don’t… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”

Discussing Rowling’s work in the HBO Max special, Ginny Weasley actor Bonnie Wright said that “so many people were falling in love with JK Rowling’s writing”.

✕ Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trailer

Others in the Harry Potter cast recalled their excitement upon the release of new books in the series.

“I think it’s very easy to forget that at the time, people were talking about ‘the death of reading,’” Daniel Radcliffe pointed out.

Robbie Coltrane added: “One of the many reasons I admire JK so much is that millions now read books who would never have lifted a book up in their lives, and you suddenly realise the power of writing.”

Before the special was released, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Radcliffe had all previously spoken out against Rowling’s remarks regarding trans people.