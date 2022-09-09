Jump to content
JK Rowling honours Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy: ‘She’s earned her rest’

Celebrities such as Daniel Craig and Sir Elton John have also paid tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch

Maanya Sachdeva
Friday 09 September 2022 10:11
Comments
World leaders offer their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

JK Rowling has joined the growing list of celebrities who have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death on Thursday (8 September).

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral, following a 70-year reign, which began in 1952.

Celebrities including Daniel Craig, Sir Elton John, James Corden, Mick Jagger, and Paris Hilton have shared thoughtful tributes to the queen.

In the wake of her death, the country begins a 10-day mourning period Friday, with bells tolling around Britain and 96 gun salutes planned in London – one for each year of the queen’s life.

On Friday (9 September), the Harry Potter author honoured the Queen’s long legacy as she “uncomplaininly filled her constitutional role for 70 years”.

She wrote: “Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years.

“Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives,” Rowling continued.

She added. “She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world.

“She’s earned her rest. #TheQueen.

The late queen’s son, King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, now takes the throne.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

