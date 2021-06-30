Joe Wicks has announced that he will be releasing his first children’s book.

The fitness guru, known as The Body Coach, has brought out 10 recipe books since 2015.

On Wednesday (30 June), it was revealed that his 11th would be a book for children called The Burpee Bears.

Written in partnership with Vivian French and illustrated by Paul Howard, the book promises to “bring a little bit of Wicks magic and a whole lot of Joe energy to each and every page” while aiming to get families moving and reading together.

Named after the full-body exercise used in strength training, The Burpee Bears will begin and end with an illustrated warm-up and wind-down exercise routine.

The book will be released by Harper Collins in September.

During lockdown, Wicks earned the nickname of the nation’s PE teacher through his “PE with Joe” lessons on YouTube.

The videos raised more than £550,000 for the NHS and Wicks subsequently received an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Additional reporting by Press Association