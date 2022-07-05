JK Rowling has said that she’ll be purchasing Macy Gray’s “entire back catalogue” after the singer made “transphobic” comments.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday (4 July), singer Gray claimed that transitioning and using she/her pronouns “doesn’t make you a woman”.

“I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” she said.

Gray was widely accused of transphobia for the comments, with Rowling wading in on Tuesday (5 July) as she posted a screenshot of Gray tweeting: “Truth hurts.”

Gray’s tweet came in response to presenter India Willoughby, who is trans, saying the musician had killed “what’s left” of her career.

“Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue,” Rowling commented.

Rowling has repeatedly been criticised and accused of transphobia for her comments about transgender people.

Rowling’s tweet (JK Rowling/Twitter)

The author has repeatedly rejected the idea that she is “transphobic” and has said that she “knows and loves” trans people.

However, her comments have been met with widespread criticism, with many of the Harry Potter cast distancing themselves from the author.

In March, Emma Watson was perceived to have made a dig at Rowling on stage at the Baftas by saying she was “here for all the witches”.

The actor, who played Hermione in the Harry Potter films, previously released a statement following Rowling’s comments.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” she wrote.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”