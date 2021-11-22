Madonna has come under fire for an Instagram post that’s been called “horrible” by her followers.

The singer shared a selection of photos promoting her controversial V Magazine shoot, with one image showing photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat.

While many replied urging Madonna to refrain from sharing similar images in the future, the “Like a Virgin” singer then raised questions about how she treats her workers due to the caption she wrote underneath.

While saying that they had completed the shoot ”against all the odds” on an “almost zero budget”, Madonna wrote: “Art is not dead if you have the strength to fight for what you believe in!!

“Thanks to all who did support us and slept on couches and worked long hours and for free all to support Madame X,” she added.

“So f***ing tired of violence against women and the ‘art’ that portrays it. bye bye,” one frustrated Instagram user wrote, with others branding the image “horrible” and a ”no go”.

In reference to the caption, someone replied: “Paying the artists is also relevant.”

Madonna ruffled feathers with provocative knife photo (Instagram @madonna)

Another added: “The definition of exploitation = People working for you for free in the name of ‘art’.”

Madonna’s shoot with the fashion magazine previously came under fire when images surfaced showing the singer “recreating” Marilyn Monroe’s “death bed”.

The shoot was reportedly inspired by Bert Stern’s The Last Sitting photoshoot with Marilyn, which was conducted just six weeks before her death aged 36 in 1962.

The Independent has contacted Madonna for comment.