Friends star Matthew Perry has announced the release date and title of his autobiography.

The actor, who is adored by fans of the sitcom for playing the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the show, said much had been written about him and that it was “time people heard from me”.

The book is titled Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing and will be available from 1 November 2022.

Sharing a picture of the book’s cover on Instagram, Perry wrote: “So much has been written about me in the past.

“I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low.

“But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here.”

He quipped: “I apologise it’s not a pop-up book.”

Perry’s memoir will be published by Flatiron books, who acquired the rights in a deal in the “mid-seven figure range”, according to reports in the US.

It will take readers “behind the scenes” on the era-defining sitcom Friends as well as exploring the substance abuse and alcohol issues with which Perry struggled at the height of his fame.

Perry with Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in 1995 (Dave Lewis/Shutterstock)

The actor, 52, was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during the 10-year run of Friends from 1994, but struggled to overcome addiction issues.

In 2016, Perry, whose film roles include The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again, told the BBC his drug use was so bad he cannot remember roughly three years of his time on Friends, from seasons three to six.

Additional reporting by Press Association

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.