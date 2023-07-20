Roald Dahl museum condemns author for ‘undeniable and indelible racism’

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roald Dahl has been condemned by his own museum for what the charity called his “undeniable racism”.

The children’s author behind classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and The BFG has long faced scrutiny for offensive lines in his books and his personal comments about Jewish people.

On Wesnesday (19 July), The Roald Dahl Museum – who has previously apologised for comments made by the author – issued a statement saying its staff had received training to prevent antisemitism and will work to combat racism by “being more welcoming, inclusive, diverse and equitable”.

On its website, the Roald Dahl Museum wrote that it “condemns all racism directed at any group or individual”.

“Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible but what we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl’s creative legacy to do some good,” its statement read.

The charity said it has been working with several Jewish organisation including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Community Security Trust, and the Antisemitism Policy Trust to develop resources for schools.

This will include free educational materials for primary pupils that will encourage them to look at the United Nation Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) through Dahl’s characters.

The Roald Dahl Museum is based in the village of Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, where he lived.

Board of Deputies president Marie van der Zyl “welcomed” the museum’s statements, as well as the placing of the statement on a wall of the building.

Van der Zyl said: “The new statements – in their entrance gallery and on their website – are an important starting point with regard to providing the full story about a man whose works are enjoyed by millions.

“I look forward to working with the museum more closely to explore further ways to raise awareness on this issue and educate about anti-Jewish hate.”

A spokesperson for Antisemitism Policy Trust said: “We welcome this action from the museum and are pleased that it intends to pursue anti-racism education.

“We trained staff and trustees, working closely with the museum leadership, and have enjoyed positive and constructive conversations.”

Dahl, pictured in 1971 (Getty Images)

In February of this year, Puffin UK announced that it would keep Dahl’s work as intended in print with the current versions following criticism of recent editing of his work to remove potentially offensive language.

The publisher said the Roald Dahl Classic Collection will sit alongside the newly released Puffin Roald Dahl books, which have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences. Readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.

Three years ago, the Roald Dahl Story Company said it “deeply apologises” for the “lasting and understandable hurt” caused by his “antisemitic statements”.

Its statement read: “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.

“We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

The Dahl family also apologised.

Additional reporting by Press Association.