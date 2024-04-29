For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

CJ Sansom, the author who created the character of Matthew Shardlake, has died aged 71, his publisher has announced.

The writer – whose full name is Christopher John Sansom – is best known for the historical novels following the 16th century lawyer-detective who solves crimes while avoiding political intrigue caused by Henry VIII.

In a statement, Sansom’s publisher said: “It is with immense sadness that Pan Macmillan announces the death of CJ Sansom. Chris’s first novel, Dissolution, which introduced readers to lawyer Matthew Shardlake, was published twenty-one years ago and won legions of fans.”

“Chris wrote six further novels featuring Shardlake and two standalone historical novels, Winter in Madrid and Dominion, which were also huge bestsellers, and have all been applauded by readers and critics alike.”

Sansom’s books have inspired a TV show, Shardlake, which is set to air on Disney Plus from Wednesday this week, starring Arthur Huges as Matthew Shardlake as well as Sean Bean and Thomas Cromwell.

His agent Antony Topping said it was an “extraordinarily strange coincidence” that Sansom died just days before a new generation of fans will meet his character Matthew Shardlake through the forthcoming Disney Plus adaptation.

“This is also a moment for which Chris’s established fans have been waiting a long time,” said Topping.

Sansom is being remembered as one of Britain’s most successful historical crime writers ( Alamy )

“Chris was so proud of all the work and determination that went into bringing the novels to our television screens, which I hope will bring an entirely new audience to the books.”

Sansom, who is being remembered as one of Britain’s most successful historical novelists, was born in Edinburgh in 1952 and went on to study for a PhD in history at the University of Birmingham.

He retrained and worked as a solicitor in Sussex, until he became a full-time writer. He used his love for both law and history to create his debut novel Dissolution, which is about monastic treachery and death. It was also the book that that spawned his character Matthew Shardlake and subsequent sequels.

The author won many accolades for his work. In 2022, he won the Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) Cartier Diamond Dagger Award for his outstanding contribution to the genre. Despite his acclaim, Sansom did not seek the limelight and kept himself out of the public eye.

His longtime editor and publisher, Maria Rejt, said: “An intensely private person, Chris wished from the very start only to be published quietly and without fanfare.”

“But he always took immense pleasure in the public’s enthusiastic responses to his novels and worked tirelessly on each book, never wanting to disappoint a single reader.”

“He was working on his new Shardlake novel, Ratcliff, when he died but his worsening health made progress painfully slow: his meticulous historical research and his writing were always so important to him.”

“I shall miss him hugely, not only as a wonderfully talented writer who gave joy to millions, but as a dear friend of enormous compassion and integrity.”

Topping remembered Sansom as someone who “did not seek the limelight”.

“[He preferred] to be known through his novels, and so in comparison with his fame and reputation relatively few people were lucky enough to know the person behind the work.”

“He had an immense, far-reaching and deeply humane intelligence.”

“His fans can see this in the novels but he applied it equally in his everyday dealings with friends, in his politics and his charitable acts. He had a loathing of injustice of any kind and a special contempt for bullies,” said Topping.