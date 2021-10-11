DC’s new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC have announced that their new Superman, Jon Kent, is bisexual.

The comic company say the superhero’s sexuality will be revealed in the 9 November issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Writer, Tom Taylor, said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.”

He continued: “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Superman’s attraction to another man has been teased in past issues with him flirting with fellow reporter, Jay Nakamura.

DC say the relationship will become romantic in the upcoming fifth issue of the comic.

DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee said in a statement: “We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms. We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

Superman is the second DC hero to come out as LGBT in recent months with the current incarnation of Robin calling themselves “queer” in a recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends.

In the comic books, Jon Kent took over the mantle of Superman from his father, Clark, after the latter decides to focus on extra-terrestrial events.