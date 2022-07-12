Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Where the Crawdads Sing: Author’s past resurfaces ahead of film release

Delia Owens is wanted for questioning as a possible witness, co-conspirator, and accessory to felony crimes over a murder that happened in Zambia in the Nineties

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 12 July 2022 12:30
Where the Crawdads Sing trailer

The past of Delia Owens, author of the hit novel Where the Crawdads Sing, has resurfaced ahead of the release of the book’s film adaptation.

The new movie, which will be released this weekend, is based on Owens’s 2019 bestseller. It stars Daisy Edgar Jones as a young girl growing up alone in the marshes of coastal North Carolina.

A deep-dive into Owens’s past was published in The Atlantic this week, with journalist Jeffrey Goldberg investigating how the writer is wanted for questioning by Zambian authorities in connection with the death of a man whose killing was caught on camera by an ABC News documentary crew in 1996.

In the story, Goldberg writes about how Owens and her husband Mark were conservationists on a mission to save elephants from poachers and corrupt African officials in the Nineties.

He alleges that the couple trained and commanded a ruthless local militia to patrol a Zambia reserve, and that Mark armed them with guns and knives.

Recommended

A man was filmed being shot to death while he lay on the ground by an ABC News crew filming at the reserve in 1996. It is thought the victim may have been a poacher – the shooter is not shown in the footage.

Though neither of the Owens has been formally charged with a crime, Zambian authorities have told The Atlantic that both of them are wanted for questioning in the case of the death caught on camera and their activities in Zambia more generally.

Goldberg wrote: “Zambian police officials I met with are keen to interrogate Mark and Christopher Owens, but also believe that Delia Owens should be interrogated as a possible witness, co-conspirator, and accessory to felony crimes.”

Delia Owens

(Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The Independent has contacted a representative for Delia for comment. A representative for Mark, who is no longer married to Delia, could not be located.

The story about the couple being wanted for questioning is not new. In 2010, Goldberg wrote an 18,000-word story, called “The Hunted”, about the case in The New Yorker.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in