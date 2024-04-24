The Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024 shortlist has been announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced, narrowing down the six authors and books in consideration for the major accolade.

Revealed on Wednesday morning (24 April), the list names the remaining titles in contention, shortened from the longlist of 16.

The shortlist includes two Irish authors, two Americans, one Australian and one British writer, with three being previous nominees.

The shortlist is as follows:

The Wren, The Wren (Irish)

VV Ganeshananthan, Brotherless Night (American)

Kate Grenville, Restless Dolly Maunder (Australian)

Isabella Hammad, Enter Ghost (British)

Claire Kilroy, Soldier, Sailor (Irish)

Aube Rey Lescure, River East, River West (American / French)

Last year, Barbara Kingsolver became the first person to win the award twice with her novel Demon Copperhead.

One of 2024’s shortlisted authors, Kate Grenville, previously won the Prize (then named the Orange Prize) in 2001 for her novel The Idea of Perfection.

Her book, Restless Dolly Maunder, is published by independent publisher Canongate Books and follows a pioneering and triumphant woman as she creates a life she can call her own – a husband and two children don’t deter her from searching for love and independence.

While this year’s shortlist features established writers who have put out several books before this – eight for Grenville, seven for Anne Enright and four for Claire Kilroy – it also features newer authors.

Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024 shortlist stack ( Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024 )

Both VV Ganeshananthan and Isabella Hammad are being shortlisted for their second book, while Aube Rey Lescure is the only debut novelist to make the cut.

Lescure’s novel, River East, River West, reverses what readers might expect of an immigrant narrative. Set during China's economic boom in the latter half of the 20th century, the book examines the impact of Western media influences on the expectations of young people living in China.

For Ganeshananthan’s Brotherless Night, there is an examination of fractured family dynamics during Sri Lanka’s civil war.

Family is also a key feature of Enright’s The Wren, The Wren, as she traces the impact of a traumatic childhood, and the ways it manifests in the generations that follow.

In Enter Ghost, Hammad tells a story of a Palestinian woman who returns to the West Bank and is involved in a stage production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Finally, Kilroy puts motherhood under the microscope in the black comedy Soldier, Sailor, as she explores the rollercoaster of new motherhood, leading to burning questions about creativity and female autonomy.

Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024 judges: Indira Varma, Anna Whitehouse, Monica Ali, Ayobami Adebayo and Laura Dockrill ( Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024 )

Brick Lane author and chair of the judging panel Monica Ali praised the selection of novels in a statement.

“This year’s shortlist features six brilliant, thought-provoking and spellbinding novels that between them capture an enormous breadth of the human experience,” said Ali.

“Readers will be captivated by the characters, the luminous writing and the exquisite storytelling. Each book is gloriously compelling and inventive and lingers in the heart and mind long after the final page.”

Ali is joined on the panel of judges by author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, author and illustrator Laura Dockrill, actor Indira Varma and presenter and author Anna Whitehouse.

In an interview with The Independent last month, Ali said that this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction contenders give a voice to those who would “otherwise remain voiceless”.

The winner will be announced on 13 June.