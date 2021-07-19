Prince Harry working on ‘intimate and heartfelt memoir’

Prince Harry is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir”, his publisher has announced.

The book by the Duke of Sussex, currently untitled, is expected to be published around the world in late 2022.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House announced Monday.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Prince Harry will donate proceeds to charity, according to Random House.

On Instagram, the publisher shared an additional quote by Prince Harry stating: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

Monday's announcement comes four months after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made worldwide news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey near the couple's home in Montecito, California.

Last month, Meghan published the picture book The Bench through Random House Books for Young Readers.