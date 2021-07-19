Prince Harry writing memoir detailing ‘mistakes and lessons learned’ in life

Prince Harry is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir”, his publisher has announced.

The book, expected to be published around the world in late 2022, will be an “accurate and wholly truthful“ account of his life, the Duke of Sussex’s publisher said.

The “intimate and heartfelt” book will provide a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Random House added in a statement.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” the statement said.

Harry said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.

Harry and his wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 and are living in California with their two children.

The pair sent shockwaves through the British monarchy in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey when Meghan accused a member of the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and said her life as a royal had left her on the brink of suicide.

Harry said he had feared history would repeat itself after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was chased by paparazzi.

Buckingham Palace said at the time that the royal family were “saddened” to hear how challenging the couple’s lives had been, and Prince William said the family was not racist.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Prince Harry will donate proceeds to charity, according to Random House.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said, "All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.

"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness.

"It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story."

Last month, Meghan published the picture book The Bench through Random House Books for Young Readers.