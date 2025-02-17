Simon Cowell on the success of Britain’s Got Talent as it returns for 18th series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Television show Britain’s Got Talent is reaching a milestone birthday this year - 18.

And to mark the occasion, television personality, entrepreneur and record executive Simon Cowell has spoken about the show’s on-going success and what keeps audiences coming back to the format after all these years.

Cowell, 65, said while the quality of the acts was imperitive, the audience – also sometimes known as the “fifth judge” – was a big influence in the show.

He said: “You always hope and pray that the casting and the people who come on the show are going to be more interesting, different and make you feel emotional.

“And hats off to the team, who find these people from all over the world. When I’m watching it back, you see how much it means to them. It’s a real blast.

“And that’s why we decided to stay up in Blackpool, because the audience was like… we use this expression, they’re like the fifth judge.

“I mean, it was at times out of control. It was pretty much deafening, everyone wanted a golden buzzer [which sends acts to the live rounds].

“Sometimes, even when there was good news and the contestant got four yeses, they’d just be silent. That’s why we kind of got a bit out of control with the amount of golden buzzes we did over the season.”

Every year, contestants of all ages audition for Britain’s Got Talent – which draws in figures of around six to 10 million viewers – where they can showcase whichever talent they wish to demonstrate.

open image in gallery Britain’s Got Talent judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell ( ITV / screengrab )

The aim is to impress the panel of celebrity judges to secure a place in the live rounds of the competition. Since the show’s inception, winners have been everything from musicians and singers to variety acts, magicians, dancers, and comedians.

When the live rounds begin, participants will not only need to impress the judges but also the general public to secure their votes and ultimately reach the final, where one lucky winner will receive a cash prize of £250,000 and a place in the Royal Variety Performance, where they will get to perform before members of the British Royal Family.

The judges consist of Cowell, British media personality and actress Amanda Holden, 54, British singer and rapper Alesha Dixon, 46, British-Italian TV personality and choreographer Bruno Tonioli, 69, and for three audition days only, 31-year-old guest judge KSI, who is a music artist, YouTuber and boxer, who is filling in for Tonioli due to scheduling conflicts. The show will be hosted by Ant & Dec.

“I did try to fill in Bruno Tonioli’s shoes,” says KSI. “It was so fun. I just wanted to get as involved as possible and really immerse myself into the space and just enjoy it. And I thoroughly did, the auditions were incredible. There were some incredible singers… who just blew everyone away in front of that audience, it’s just incredible.

KSI was young when Britain’s Got Talent started, “I watched the likes of Susan Boyle and Diversity, so for me, being a guest judge was mind-blowing. And then what really hit me was when I saw my name at the top and just the big X. I was like, oh my god. I’m actually here. What the hell? Like this is ridiculous,” he adds.

“So the whole situation, the whole moment, was fantastic, and my parents were buzzing. They can’t wait to watch. Even my friends are actually going to watch Britain’s Got Talent. There’s a lot of sick moments. There’s one moment which I know is going to come out and it’s going to go viral, and I’m going to hate it, but it’s very good.”

Dixon agrees and adds: “The hardest auditions to watch end up being the most entertaining to watch back.”

“There are some crazy auditions,” says Tonioli. “I haven’t done it as long as these guys, but for me, in every show, I’m totally surprised and involved emotionally with these people. It’s not fake. They really are incredible. What they bring us and what they give us is extraordinary.

“Every day we go in, after every audition, we come out saying ‘Oh, my god. Did you see that? How did they do that?’ [You can see] how much they gave us, how much it meant to them. And I found that very, very special.”

But going back to the audience, Cowell explains how much of a support system they also are for contestants who come onto the show.

“When you’ve got an audience that’s involved, it adds an extra level to what they do. You can see, particularly some of those singers, they’re a bit shaky at the beginning, and then you see the audience, and they are rooting for them, and it gives them that boost. And when that moment happens, and it works, it’s amazing. Still to this day, I love it,” says Cowell.

Even though it still doesn’t feel like much has changed over the last 18 years, Holden says Cowell has changed.

“I had a child who was one years old when I started, and now they are at university. So that’s when I see an embodiment of what that looks like. But we were talking about how you’ve [Cowell] changed and avoided that question like a proper politician,” says Holden.

“He did go soft for a bit, but I feel like he’s coming back. He’s just up for it now. He’s changed so much and I think that is because he’s got Eric to throw things at him and jump on him. And the orange sunglasses are a great addition too.”

Britain’s Got Talent comes to ITV1, ITVX and STV, on Saturday, February 22 at 7pm