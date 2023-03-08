A look in our archive at women who have impacted societal change, championed causes, showcased their strength and upheld our safety.
From being a pioneer in the arts to creating safe spaces for women in our communities, we reflect on strong and influential women in UK history.
To order prints from the Independent Photography Archive, call 0191 603 0178 or visit: independent.newsprints.co.uk
Rev Joyce Bennett in Prestwood, Bucks. Rev Bennett of St. Martins-in-the-fields outside her local church. She was the first Englishwoman to be ordained a priest in the Anglican Communion in 1971. To buy this print, click here
HIV/AIDS activist Marguerite Littman at Christies King Street. SW1 with “Head of a Woman”. No 91 in a catalogue donated for the Aids Crisis Trust Auction by Hon. Jacob Rothchild. To buy this print, click here
Activists for and against the ordination of women gather as the Synod voted in 1992, the General Synod of the Church of England voted to ordain women. To buy this print, click here
Monica Furlong photographed for The Independent. Furlong campaigned for the ordination of women priests in the Church of England, once arrested for chaining herself to the railings of St. Paul’s Cathedral. To buy this print, click here
Women’s Institute is a community-based organisation for women in the United Kingdom. Formed in the UK in 1915, original members helped produce food during the First World War. Now the largest women’s organisation in the UK, WI set out to give women a voice and to be a force for good in the community. To buy this print, click here
Mairead King, a peace activist from Northern Ireland, Women’s Section, Sinn Féin. In 2008 Sinn Féin asked to hold an International Women’s Day event in the Long Gallery at Stormont to commemorate Mairead Farrell. To buy this print, click here
Dr Margaret Spufford at the end of her campaign to open a hostel for disabled students at Cambridge, June 1992. She was appointed OBE for services to Social History and to disabled students in 1996. To buy this print, click here
Rachel Whiteread installing her work at the Karston Shubert Gallery at Foley St in May 1995. Whiteread was the first woman to win the annual Turner Prize in 1993. To buy this print, click here
Volunteer at the Castleford Women's Centre, 10 years after the Miners' Strike. To buy this print, click here
Diane Abbott became the first black female MP in Britain, elected to represent Hackney North and Stoke Newington in the 1987 general election. To buy this print, click here
Ann Hayes lifting in the Women’s Powerlifting Championships in Manchester, UK, 1992. To buy this print, click here
Women’s hour has been making programmes for and about women for the best part of a century, though initially presented by a man the show has seen a fanfare of iconic female presenters Joan Griffiths, Jean Metcalfe, Olive Shapley. To buy this print, click here
Community worker and Politian Pearl Sagar OBE, Women’s Alliance Party. To buy this print, click here
Business woman and designer Susanna Samson at the Options Women Mean Business Awards at The Savoy Hotel, 1986. To buy this print, click here
Thames Valley Police Women, all in specialist departments, arrive at a photo call at Milton Keynes Police Station. They are led by W.P.C. Williams (of the underwater search unit) & W.P.C. Wright (of the mounted section). To buy this print, click here
